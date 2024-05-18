With the T20 World Cup looming on the horizon, a majority of the Indian cricket team, alongside a comprehensive support staff, is poised to embark on their journey to New York starting May 25, as confirmed by sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Initially slated for departure on May 21, the plans underwent a tweak, granting the players an extended stay at home before commencing their campaign abroad. The alteration allows for a more conducive preparation, considering the team's single warm-up fixture against Bangladesh scheduled for June 1.

Among the notable names expected to depart in the first wave are skipper Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the dynamic Suryakumar Yadav, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and the explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, among others.

"The decision to push the departure date to May 25 stems from strategic considerations, providing the players valuable downtime before the rigorous tournament schedule," revealed a BCCI insider who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The contingent remaining in India will primarily comprise players involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final, scheduled for May 26. This delayed departure will afford them additional time to recuperate and synchronize their body clocks before joining the squad in New York on May 27.

The revised timeline also allows for essential training sessions to acclimatize to the conditions and fine-tune strategies ahead of their warm-up match against Bangladesh. A series of rigorous net sessions will aid in honing skills and fostering team cohesion before the high-stakes tournament unfolds.

India is set to kick off their T20 World Cup campaign with a clash against Ireland on June 5, followed by a highly anticipated showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9, igniting fervent anticipation among fans and pundits alike.

The Indian squad, led by Rohit Sharma, boasts a formidable lineup including the likes of Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, all poised to showcase their prowess on the global stage.

As the countdown to the T20 extravaganza commences, cricket enthusiasts worldwide await with bated breath, eager to witness the spectacle unfold on the grandest stage of them all.

India Squad for T20 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Hardik Pandya (Vice-Captain)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav

Rishabh Pant (WK)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Kuldeep Yadav

Yuzvendra Chahal

Arshdeep Singh

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj