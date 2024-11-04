The Indian cricket team, led by batter Suryakumar Yadav, arrived in Durban ahead of a four-match T20I series against South Africa scheduled to begin on November 8.

The squad is eyeing a brilliant performance in the series, especially as interim head coach VVS Laxman stepped in with Gautam Gambhir preparing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Meanwhile, the team engaged in a fun, quiz-style interaction focused on South Africa's heritage and distinctive features, organised by cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel.

The session aimed to embrace the South African culture and set a lively tone for the tour.

Abhishek posed a challenge to Tilak Verma with the question, “Is South Africa the only country with three capitals?” The quiz wrapped up with a playful inquiry: “Does Axar Patel have the loudest laugh in the squad?”

The first match will be held at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. The cricketers will travel across South Africa throughout the series, with games set at St George’s Park, SuperSport Park, and culminating at the Wanderers Stadium.

South Africa, captained by Aiden Markram, recently strengthened their roster with the inclusion of fast-bowling talents Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen.

India boasts a well-rounded lineup led by Suryakumar Yadav and featuring all-rounders like Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs.