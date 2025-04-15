The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian cricket team's tour to Bangladesh for a 6-match white-ball series in August this year.

The team will play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is away from home, in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup in 2026. The series is scheduled for August 17 to 31. The series will start with the ODI leg, with matches being played on 17, 20, and 23 August, while the T20Is will be played on 26, 29, and 31.



Mirpur and Chattogram will host all the matches.

Last, India visited Bangladesh to play a series in 2022. The team had played 3 ODIs and 2 Tests in that series.

India's tour of Australia will take place between their Test series against England and the home season. They will play three ODIs from October 19 and five T20Is from October 29. Most Test players are unlikely to feature in the T20I squad. India’s home season begins October 2 with West Indies, followed by South Africa in November-December.