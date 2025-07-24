White-ball series: India’s men’s and women’s cricket teams set for 2026 England tour

The Indian men's and women's cricket squads will tour England in 2026 for a series of white-ball fixtures, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) website.

The Indian men's team will begin their tour with a five-match T201 series starting July 1, with Durham playing host to the opening game.

The action then shifts to Manchester (July 4), Nottingham (July 7), Bristol (July 9), and concludes with the final T201 in Southampton on July 11.

Following the T20ls, Rohit Sharma's men will take on England in a three-match ODI series beginning July 14 in Birmingham. The second ODI is slated for July 16 in Cardiff, before the marquee clash at the iconic Lord's on July 19 wraps up the tour.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team will also be heading to English shores for a multi-format series. The tour will begin with three ODIs, the first on May 28 in Chelmsford, followed by Bristol on May 30, and the final ODI game in Taunton on June 2. A one-off Test match to be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, a venue steeped in history and significance.

Before India's arrival, England women will start their home season with a six-match limited-overs series against New Zealand, comprising three ODIs and three T20ls, beginning May 10 in Durham.

Following the India series, England Women will host Ireland for three ODIs in September. In between, they'll have their biggest assignment of the year, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which England is set to host from June 12 to July 15.

As for the men's side, England will begin their home summer in June with three Test matches against New Zealand.

Post the India series in July, the focus will shift to Pakistan, who will tour England for a three-match Test series starting August 19. England will conclude their home calendar with a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, comprising three T20Is and three ODIs, starting on September 15.