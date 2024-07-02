The Indian cricket team’s departure on July 2 from Barbados has been disrupted due to Hurricane Beryl after their return journey was delayed due to inclement weather conditions.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to arrange a charter plane for the team and journalists once the Barbados airport reopens, according to reports by India Today.

The Men in Blue, after their landslide victory in the ICC T20 2024 World Cup have been confined to the Hilton Hotel since June 29. They were initially scheduled to depart on June 30, however, later their plan was shifted to July 2.

The Beryl Hurricane landfall on Carriacou in Grenada, wreaking widespread havoc across the southeastern Caribbean on July 1.

As doors, windows, and roofs in homes were torn down, Barbados shut down all activities, including the international airport, as a precaution.

India had lifted the T20 World Cup trophy on June 29 after they defeated South Africa, securing their title with a commanding performance. The match, held at a packed stadium, saw intense action from both sides, captivating cricket fans worldwide.