The Indian cricket team's return to Delhi has faced further delays due to the looming threat of Hurricane Beryl in Barbados. Initially scheduled to depart by 6 PM local time on Tuesday, the team's travel plans have been disrupted by the intensifying weather conditions.

According to a tweet by India Today's Vikrant Gupta, the team is now expected to arrive in Delhi no earlier than early Thursday morning, July 4. Originally anticipated for Wednesday evening, the revised schedule now points to a landing in Delhi at approximately 6 AM on Thursday.

The Indian team has been stranded in Barbados since their T20 World Cup 2024 victory over South Africa on June 29. Hurricane Beryl, initially a Category 3 storm, escalated to Category 4 as it hit Barbados on July 1. The hurricane's impact has extended towards Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic, prompting severe weather warnings.

As per Reuters, Hurricane Beryl poses a significant threat with forecasts of life-threatening winds and storm surges across the Caribbean islands in its path. The team, including players, support staff, and their families, have been grounded due to flight cancellations caused by the storm.

Plans were in place for the team to fly directly to New Delhi upon departure from Barbados, where they are slated to meet with the Prime Minister. However, the immediate priority remains ensuring their safe return amidst ongoing logistical challenges.

Efforts by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to arrange a chartered flight for the team underscore the urgency to navigate through the disruption caused by Hurricane Beryl. The team has been advised to remain in their hotel as a precautionary measure until departure arrangements are finalized.