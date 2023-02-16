A group of fans on February 16 attacked India opener Prithvi Shaw and his friend after the latter refused a selfie with them at a hotel in Mumbai.

As per reports, the incident took place near Sahara Star Hotel in Santacruz where Prithvi had gone to a restaurant for dinner with some of his friends.

During this, some fans came near Shaw and started taking selfies with him.

Later, the Indian batter denied more selfies and told them he is there for dinner and complained to the hotel manager about the same.

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However, after having dinner, Shaw left the restaurant with his friend but he was stopped by the same people at a traffic signal

A video of the same has gone viral on social media in which it can be clearly seen that a girl is engaged in a scuffle with Prithvi.

Meanwhile, the girl is also accusing Shaw and his friends of assaulting her in the club.

In the viral video, the girl can be seen claiming that Shaw and his friends together had thrashed her.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered in the matter.

According to the report, it is also said that the fans involved in the brawl were under the influence of alcohol.