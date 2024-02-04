The Indian Davis Cup team marked a significant moment by returning to Pakistan after 60 years and securing a spot in World Group I.

This was achieved due to the impressive performance of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, who led the team to an unassailable 3-0 lead in the play-off tie with a decisive victory on Sunday.

The duo, starting with a 2-0 lead, bested the home team comprising Muzammil Murtaza and Aqeel Khan 6-2 7-6(5) in the doubles match, further reinforcing India's dominance over Pakistan in the tournament. Aqeel was brought in as a replacement for Barket Ullah to bring more experience to the crucial match.

Despite this, Bhambri and Myneni delivered an unwavering performance, barely challenged by their competitors. The disparity in skill between the two teams was clearly evident.

Myneni's powerful serves proved challenging for the home team, with him rarely losing a point on his serve and demonstrating exceptional skills at the net. The Indian players' returns also showcased superior quality, with Bhambri frequently scoring winners between the two Pakistani players.

This marked India's eighth victory in the event, known as the 'World Cup of Tennis', and now the team is set to compete in World Group I in September this year, while Pakistan will remain in Group II.

Also read: AFSPA removed from several areas, more than 7000 youths abjured violence in Assam: PM Modi