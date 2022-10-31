For the very first time a National level Motor Bike (2 Wheelers; 2W) event— East Zone Round of Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) Indian National Rally-Sprint 2W Championship (INRSC), 2022 was organized at Chandrapur, Panbari PRP Valley in Assam's Kamrup District on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

The East Zone INRSC was organized by North Eastern Motorsports Association (NEMA) in association with Motorsport Inc, Benguluru the national licensee of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI).

The East Zone Round was held at the dirt-tracks prepared in PRP Valley, near Panbari Railway Station.

This was the 2nd Round of the National Championship, the South Zone was held in Benguluru, after Guwahati the North Zone will be held in Chandigarh, and West Zone in Pune with the Finals of INRSC, 2022 to be held in Goa as per the National Sporting rules and supervised by the officials of the FMSCI in Nine categories including nonchampionship “Zonal Star” Class for the local participants of Assam and Northeast India was held currently.

After the pre-event scrutiny of the bikes and documents in the morning of 29th October, the first bike was flagged off in the PRP Valley Dirt Track at around 11.00 am and the competition finished by 2.30 pm.

There were 52 competing Bikes in the FMSCI East Zone INRSC, 2022. The Rally-Sprint Dirt track was of 6.8 km length built across hills and valley of PRP-Valley.

"Participants from Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and other parts of North eastern states took part in this championship. We found a very beautiful track for a dirt bike race. We have been searching for a dirt track for this event from the beginning of the year in Assam, after that we found this track," an official statement quoted NEMA president Dipanjon Konwar as saying.

"We North Eastern Motorsports Association (NEMA) have been involved in two wheeler and four wheeler racing competition since 1991. Five players from North east India will participate in the National Level competition, which will be held in Goa recently. The competition was held in different categories in cubic capacities, two wheelers", Konwar Added.

"I have been organising events all across the country. There are a lot of riders in the north east who can take part in the events. Basically it is a platform for all the north east riders where they get the opportunity to be part of the national championship so that they get to know where they stand. There are good riders and 10-15 people will get selected for the final.And can also get a chance to be part of the national championship. The track was also good for the riders with zero traffic," said Jai Das memon, Owner of the Motorsport Inc.

Winners are upto 130 c.c 1st – Dipak Boro, 2nd – Siddhartha Saikia, 131 cc – 165 cc: 1st – Hansraj Saikia, 2nd – Niyar Kamal Saikia, 3rd – Madhurjya Jyoti Rabha, 166 cc – 260cc: 1st – Banteilang Jyrwa, 2nd – Lawrence Bhuyan, 3rd – Ankur Saikia, 261 cc – 400 cc: 1st – Hansraj Saikia, 2nd – Hemanth Tulshiram More, 3rd – Madhurjya Jyoti Rabha, Upto 260 cc: 1st – Dev Venkatesh, 2nd – Arnab Kalita, 3rd – Ankur Saikia, Open Class Upto 600 cc: 1st – Banteilang Jyrwa, 2nd – Hansraj Saikia, 3rd – Anpam Dey, Scooter Class: 1st – Madhurjya Jyoti Rabha, 2nd – Kaustav Kalita, 3rd – Hansraj Saikia.