Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri has announced his retirement from international football following the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Kuwait on June 6. The 39-year-old striker shared the decision via a heartfelt video message posted on his social media accounts.

Chhetri, who has represented India 145 times, leaving an indelible mark with 93 goals, reminisced about his illustrious 20-year career. He recalled the profound emotions of his debut match and the immense pride of donning the national jersey for the first time.

In his statement, Chhetri expressed a mix of sentiments, reflecting on the duty, pressure, and joy that characterized his journey. He revealed the poignant moment when he realized that the upcoming match would mark his final appearance for the national team.

The decision, Chhetri disclosed, triggered a flood of memories, from matches and coaches to teammates and stadiums. Despite the weight of the moment, he found solace in sharing the news with his family, witnessing their emotional response.

Chhetri's retirement marks the end of an era in Indian football, leaving a legacy of exceptional skill, leadership, and dedication to the sport.