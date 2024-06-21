The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has taken decisive action to combat unauthorized football tournaments nationwide. In a recent Executive Committee meeting held in Kolkata on June 6, the AIFF issued strict directives aimed at preventing the participation of players, coaches, and referees in unsanctioned competitions.

Key highlights of the AIFF's directives include the imposition of substantial penalties on individuals involved in unauthorized tournaments, including coaches, referees, and registered players. State Football Associations have been tasked with developing new policies to ensure compliance with AIFF guidelines, emphasizing the importance of participating only in AIFF-sanctioned competitions.

The AIFF's focus on maintaining the integrity and credibility of football in India is evident in these measures, which seek to create a fair and regulated environment for the sport's growth and development across all levels. By cracking down on unauthorized tournaments, the AIFF aims to uphold the standards and professionalism of football in the country.

This proactive stance by the AIFF has been welcomed as a significant step towards preserving the integrity of football in India. State associations are expected to implement these directives to reinforce the structure and standards of football at the grassroots and professional levels.