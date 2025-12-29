Indian football in 2025: Men’s team slumps as ISL halted amid Messi G.O.A.T. tour frenzy

The year 2025 in Indian football can best be characterized as a year of stark contrasts, with the men's national team experiencing a concerning on-field decline, the domestic league structure experiencing unprecedented turmoil, and the commercially successful but contentious Lionel Messi "GOAT India Tour" exposing deeper systemic problems.

For the national team, which began the year in the 120s but fell to 142nd in the FIFA rankings, the year ended on a sobering note. A series of subpar performances in international friendlies and AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, including losses to lower-ranked teams like Bangladesh and Hong Kong, were the reason for the drop. These defeats carried severe penalties under FIFA's Elo-based ranking system, sending India to one of its lowest points in recent memory.

Struggles on the field were reflected in instability off it. Manolo Marquez was replaced as coach by Khalid Jamil, but this did not stop the decline, and India left the Asian Cup qualifying round lacking confidence and momentum. The situation was made worse by the Sunil Chhetri controversy. India's continued over-reliance on an aging forward and lack of attacking depth are highlighted by the talismanic striker's decision to reverse his announcement of his international retirement earlier in the year amid a dire goal-scoring crisis.

The suspension of the Indian Super League was an even greater shock to the domestic game. The Master Rights Agreement's expiration and the lack of bids in the RFP to monetize ISL's commercial rights led to a standoff between the All-India Football Federation and Football Sports Development Limited, which resulted in the ISL freeze. The divestment of Mumbai City FC by City Football Group, which was widely interpreted as a sign of declining foreign confidence in India's elite football ecosystem, increased the uncertainty.

The Lionel Messi "GOAT India Tour 2025" turned into a paradoxical highlight amid the gloom. Poor crowd control resulted in VIP congestion on the field, blocked views for paying fans, and vandalism at Salt Lake Stadium after the tour began in Kolkata. But later events in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi were more well-planned and attracted large audiences, making the tour a commercial and publicity success. Even so, while domestic football struggles with structural and financial instability, players, fans, and commentators questioned the morality of spending crores on a global icon.

However, there were a few minor advantages. At the CAFA Nations Cup, India displayed moments of competitiveness by defeating Oman on penalties to finish third and defeating higher-ranked Tajikistan in regulation time. Additional hope was provided by the age-group and women's teams, as the India U20 women qualified for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup.

Indian football is at a turning point as 2025 draws to a close. Restoring stability to domestic leagues, reestablishing investor confidence, and developing a system independent of aging heroes or short-term spectacle are all challenges that lie ahead, in addition to the 2026 results. The inconsistencies of 2025 run the risk of becoming the rule rather than the exception in the absence of structural change.