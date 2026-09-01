Indian football team name 26-player squad for Brazil, Uruguay and Panama friendlies
Khalid Jamil has named India's 26-player squad for friendlies against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay. The matches give the Blue Tigers a chance to test themselves against three World Cup sides.
- The team opens against Panama in Bengaluru on September 26
- India then travel to Kolkata for Brazil and Uruguay clashes
- Brazil are five-time world champions, while Uruguay have two titles
India head coach Khalid Jamil has named a 26-member squad for three international friendlies against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay during the September-October FIFA international window.
The Blue Tigers will begin their campaign against Panama in Bengaluru on September 26 before travelling to Kolkata for matches against five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 and two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6.
All three opponents featured at the FIFA World Cup earlier this year, giving India an opportunity to measure themselves against some of the world's top international sides.
Jamil's squad will assemble for a preparatory camp in Bengaluru from September 14. Following the Panama fixture, the team will move to Kolkata on September 28 for the two remaining matches.
India's 26-player squad
Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar
Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad
Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh
Head coach: Khalid Jamil
Four players have been placed on the reserves list — goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, defenders Chinglensana Singh Konsham and Roshan Singh Naorem, and midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam. They can be called up if required.
India's upcoming fixtures
September 26: India vs Panama — Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
October 3: India vs Brazil — Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
October 6: India vs Uruguay — Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
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