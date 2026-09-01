Indian football team name 26-player squad for Brazil, Uruguay and Panama friendlies

India head coach Khalid Jamil has named a 26-member squad for three international friendlies against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay during the September-October FIFA international window.

The Blue Tigers will begin their campaign against Panama in Bengaluru on September 26 before travelling to Kolkata for matches against five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 and two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6.

All three opponents featured at the FIFA World Cup earlier this year, giving India an opportunity to measure themselves against some of the world's top international sides.

Jamil's squad will assemble for a preparatory camp in Bengaluru from September 14. Following the Panama fixture, the team will move to Kolkata on September 28 for the two remaining matches.

India's 26-player squad

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar

Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh

Head coach: Khalid Jamil

Four players have been placed on the reserves list — goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, defenders Chinglensana Singh Konsham and Roshan Singh Naorem, and midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam. They can be called up if required.

India's upcoming fixtures

September 26: India vs Panama — Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

October 3: India vs Brazil — Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

October 6: India vs Uruguay — Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata