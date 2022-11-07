Former Indian footballer Nirmal Chettri on November 7 announced his retirement from professional football.

While announcing his retirement Chettri said that it is an unbelievable journey filled with so many incredible moments, adding, ''I feel privileged to have experienced all that I did during my career''.

''From being the village boy from Melli kicking a ball around in the riverside ground to playing at Kolkata’s maidan and winning trophies were beyond my wildest dreams,'' he added.

He further said that wearing the national team’s Blue Jersey was a great honour for him and he wore it with pride and passion.

''Also sharing the dressing room with many top international and national players will always remain special,'' he said.

He termed his decision to retire as a tough one and he discussed the same with his family members and those closest to him.

Chettri further said that football will always remain in his blood and he will be proud to see it whenever he looks back at his career.

''I now look forward to spending some quality time with my family and friends and work to give it back to beautiful game and society,'' he avowed.

Lastly, he also thanked all former clubs, coaches, teammates, medical staff, and his well-wishers for continued support, love, and encouragement throughout his career.

''I have enjoyed every moment of my career and now I officially announce my retirement from professional football,'' he concluded.

Chettri made his Blue Tigers debut in 2011 and featured for Punjab FC in the I-League 2019-20 campaign.