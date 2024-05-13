Indian gymnast Srishti Khandagale has etched her name in history books by securing a silver medal at the Asian Trampoline Gymnastics Championships, held in Hong Kong, China. This remarkable achievement marks the first-ever medal win by an Indian athlete in this prestigious competition.

Competing in the Women's Individual Age group category, Khandagale's stellar performance earned her the second-place finish, showcasing her exceptional talent and dedication to the sport. However, despite her outstanding feat, Khandagale missed out on qualifying for the upcoming Paris Olympics, as she participated in an age group event.

The gold medal in the Women's Individual Age group category was claimed by Kazakhstan's Dolgopolova, while the bronze went to Hong Kong's S Hung. Khandagale's silver medal win underscores her prowess as a gymnast and serves as a source of pride for the Indian sporting community.