With Manipur's Shushila Devi Likmabam clinching silver in the women's judo 48 kg final, India's medal tally rose to 6 in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 held at Birmingham, UK.

Shushila, who defeated Harriet Bonface in the quarterfinal, notched up a second win by beating Priscilla Morand of Mauritius in the semis to assure herself a medal.

Having already secured a silver medal, Sushila was hoping to win gold in the final, but lost to South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi, earning her second CWG medal.

Whitebooi triumphed in a tough match against Shushila, scoring a Golden Score victory.

The Indian judoka, who won a silver medal at the 2014 CWG and competed for her country at the Olympics in Tokyo last year, was slightly disappointed with the result.

Right from the very beginning, Shushila showed signs of a champion excelling in events ranging from local to the prestigious Commonwealth Games.

Shushila became a known name after she won a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, Scotland.

On July 5, she became the first Indian judoka to book a berth at the Tokyo Olympics.