Hockey India revealed a 32-player squad on January 30 for the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, scheduled at Kalinga Hockey Stadium from February 15 to 25. The team, led by veteran drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, will face Spain, Germany, Ireland, and England in a series of double-header matches.

Joining Harmanpreet Singh as vice-captain is Hardik Singh. The squad features first-choice goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak, alongside Suraj Karkera and Princedeep Singh. In defense, the team includes Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, and Yashdeep Siwach.

The midfield includes Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, and Rajinder Singh. Up front, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, and Uttam Singh will lead the charge.

Exciting first-time senior call-ups have gone to Angad Bir Singh (22) and Arshdeep Singh (20) following strong performances in the junior team and the Hockey India League.

Head coach Craig Fulton expressed confidence in the squad, emphasizing his belief in their ability to deliver an exciting and cohesive style of play. He added, "I'm excited to see how these players perform against some of the best teams in the world."

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Princedeep Singh

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, Yashdeep Siwach

Midfielders: Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Rajinder Singh

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Arshdeep Singh