In the second test match of the five-match series against Australia in Perth, the Indian men's hockey team faced a defeat with a scoreline of 2-4. Despite showing signs of improvement the team led by Harmanpreet Singh couldn't secure a victory against their formidable opponents.

The match, held on Sunday, saw India trailing early on, but they managed to take the lead with a score of 2-1 by halftime. Jugraj Singh and Harmanpreet Singh's drag flicks gave India a promising advantage. However, a remarkable comeback by the Australian team in the third quarter turned the tide of the game.

With a swift third-quarter blitz, the Kookaburras managed to score three goals, overpowering the Indian defense and ultimately securing the victory. This loss comes after India's defeat with a score of 1-5 in the opening match of the series.

The consecutive defeats have left the Indian team trailing 0-2 in the five-match hockey Test series against Australia in Perth. Despite their efforts to bounce back from the initial setback, India now faces an uphill battle to turn the series in their favor.