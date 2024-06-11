Today, the Indian Men’s Football Team is set to take on Qatar in a crucial qualifier match for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match will be held in Doha, marking an important fixture in India’s journey towards qualification for the prestigious tournament.

In other sporting news, India has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup. This decision was made by the Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation during their meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland. The tournament will be held in December 2025 and will witness the participation of a record 24 teams, marking the largest field in the history of the Junior World Cup.

The upcoming event holds significance as it will be the first time that the Junior World Cup will feature such a large number of teams, signaling the growing popularity and reach of hockey on the global stage. The last edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup took place in 2023 in Malaysia, with Germany emerging as the champions.