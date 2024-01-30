Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was reprimanded for a Level 1 breach of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Code of Conduct for an incident involving '"inappropriate physical contact" with English player Ollie Pope during the fourth day of Test match against England in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred on the fourth day of the match, in the 81st over of England's second innings, when Bumrah deliberately stepped in the path of Ollie Pope as he attempted a run. This action led to the charge under Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which prohibits inappropriate physical contact with any player, support personnel, umpire, match referee, or any other person during an international match.

Bumrah admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, thus eliminating the need for a formal hearing. The on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus, and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit were the officials who levelled the charge against him.

As a result of this breach, Bumrah received an official reprimand and one demerit point was added to his disciplinary record. It was noted that this was his first offence within a 24-month period. According to ICC regulations, accumulating four or more demerit points within a two-year span can lead to suspension points, which may result in a ban from playing subsequent matches.

Despite the incident, Bumrah's performance in the match was noteworthy as he took six wickets across both innings, including key dismissals such as England's captain Ben Stokes and centurion Ollie Pope. However, India's position in the World Test Championship standings was affected as they slipped to fifth place following a 28-run defeat to England in this match.

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