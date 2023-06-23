Indian paddler Harmeet Desai continues his amazing form as he beats World No 11 from South Korea, Lim Jonghoon, in a five-set thriller at the WTT Tunis Contender.

Desai defeated South Korean Lim Jonghoon 3-2 in a round-of-32 match after defeating two top 30 players in the Contender competition in Lagos. In a 46-minute encounter on Table 2 at the Salle Omnisport de Rades, the 29-year-old triumphed 11-9, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7.

Statistically, there was little to distinguish the two guys. Desai won 28 points on his serve, while Jonghoon won 27. The latter dropped 20 points on his serve, while the South Korean gave up 19 points.



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Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah defeated the Chinese combo Lin Shidong and Yuan Lincen in the men's doubles. In the round of 16, the Indian duo won 14-12, 12-14, 10-12, 11-6, 14-12 in 50 minutes.

In other matches, Ayhika Mukherjee advanced to the women's singles pre-quarterfinals, while her countrymen Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula were eliminated in the first round. Ayhika advanced to the second round after defeating Xiaotong Wang of China 11-8, 11-3, 11-2.



