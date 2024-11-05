Para-athlete and disability rights advocate Suvarna Raj has been honoured with the 2024 United Nations SDG Action Award, marking a significant recognition of India’s contributions to inclusivity.

Suvarna, selected from over 5,500 applicants from 190 countries, was recognised as a Changemaker Finalist for her impactful work promoting accessibility and social inclusion for persons with disabilities (PwDs) across India.

At the ceremony held in Rome’s TH Roma Carpegna Palace, Suvarna became the first disabled woman from India to receive this prestigious award, underscoring her influence on the global stage. Her work has focused on breaking down barriers PwDs face in transportation, healthcare, and infrastructure, conducting over 500 accessibility audits under the Accessible India Campaign to improve conditions across public and private sectors.

She has also influenced policy, serving as the Brand Ambassador for Accessible Elections 2024, appointed by India’s Election Commission.

The United Nations SDG Action Awards, aimed at recognising transformative contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals, celebrated her achievements aligned with SDG Goal 10 (Reduced Inequalities) and Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities). Suvarna’s advocacy and resilience underscore her mission for equal access and representation.

In her acceptance speech, Suvarna dedicated her award to the disability community, emphasising the importance of dignity and independence for all. "This recognition belongs to every person with a disability who has ever fought to be seen, heard, and included," she stated, reflecting her commitment to a more accessible and inclusive society.