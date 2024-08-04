Paris Olympics Day 4 saw Indian sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan facing tough competition in the men's and women's dinghy events. Both athletes currently find themselves outside the qualification zones for the medal races.

Saravanan, who started strong with a 10th place finish in the opening race, has since slipped to 24th overall after eight races. The Asian Games bronze medalist showed promise on day four, climbing to 7th place after race seven, but a disappointing eighth race saw him tumble down the rankings.

Kumanan's journey has been equally challenging. Despite an impressive 6th place finish in her first race, she now sits in 31st position overall. Day four initially saw her in 21st place after race seven, but like her teammate, she struggled in the eighth race.

Both sailors have two more races to improve their standings before the top 10 boats advance to the medal race. Saravanan and Kumanan will need to dig deep and deliver exceptional performances to keep their medal hopes alive.

The pair made history earlier this year by securing India's first two sailing quotas for the Paris Olympics. Saravanan clinched his spot at the ILCA 7 Men's World Championship in Australia, while Kumanan earned her berth at the Last Chance Regatta in France.