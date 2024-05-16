Indian shuttler Meiraba Luwang Maisnam continues to make waves on the international circuit, securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open with a remarkable comeback victory over Denmark's Mads Christensen.

The 22-year-old from Manipur, once the world's second-ranked junior player, showcased his resilience and fighting spirit, overcoming a massive deficit in the second game to prevail 21-14, 22-20 against the 54th-ranked Christensen.

Meiraba's impressive run in Bangkok follows his stunning upset over compatriot HS Prannoy in the previous round, further cementing his status as one of India's rising badminton stars.

Meanwhile, the top Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, popularly known as "Sat-Chi," continued their quest for glory, defeating China's Xie Hao Nan and Zeng Wei Han 21-16, 21-11 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The dynamic duo, who won the Thailand Open title in 2019, will be aiming to add another feather to their cap in this prestigious tournament.

However, India's women's singles challenge came to an end as Ashmita Chaliha lost a hard-fought battle against world number seven Han Yue of China, 15-21, 21-12, 12-21, in the second round.

The mixed doubles pair of Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Varinath also bowed out, falling 21-19, 21-17 to Indonesia's Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas.

The Thailand Open, taking place in Bangkok from May 14 to 19, continues to showcase the best of international badminton talent, with Meiraba Luwang Maisnam emerging as a bright prospect for Indian fans to rally behind.