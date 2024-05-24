Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu produced a stellar performance to defeat top seed Han Yue of China 21-13, 14-21, 21-12 in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters 2024 on May 24. This is Sindhu's first semifinal appearance on the BWF tour this year.

The world No.15 will face the winner of the Putri Kusuma Wardani (Singapore) vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand) quarterfinal clash.

Sindhu is eyeing her first BWF title since the 2022 Singapore Open. Having skipped the Thailand Open and Uber Cup earlier this year, the Malaysian event marks her return after an injury layoff in February.

With the Paris Olympics just two months away, a strong showing in Kuala Lumpur will boost Sindhu's confidence ahead of the quadrennial event, where she aims to better her Rio 2016 silver and Tokyo 2020 bronze medal performances.

Sindhu will train in Germany at the Hermann-Neuberger Sportschule after the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Mission Olympic Cell approved her request. She will undergo a month-long training stint before travelling to Paris.