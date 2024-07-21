Indian boys' and girls' squash teams have secured their spots in the quarterfinals of the World Junior Squash Championships. The boys' team will face fourth-seeded South Korea, while the girls are set to compete against third-seeded Malaysia in their respective matches.

The boys' team demonstrated their prowess by defeating Canada 2-0 in the pre-quarterfinals. Shaurya Bawa, fresh from his individual bronze medal win, showed resilience in a five-game victory over Youssef Sarhan. Arihant KS also contributed to the team's success with an impressive win against Ewan Harris, avenging his earlier loss in the individual event.

On the girls' side, the team finished second in Group D despite a 1-2 loss to Hong Kong in their final league match. Anahat Singh secured India's lone victory in this encounter, defeating Ena Kwong in four games.

The boys' pre-quarterfinal results saw Arihant KS triumph over Ewan Harris with scores of 15-13, 12-10, 8-11, 11-2, while Shaurya Bawa overcame Youssef Sarhan in a gruelling five-game match (12-14, 9-11, 11-7, 11-3, 11-1).

In the girls' Group D clash against Hong Kong, Nirupama Dubey and Shameena Riaz faced defeats, while Anahat Singh secured a win with scores of 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7.

As the tournament progresses, both Indian teams are poised for challenging quarterfinal matches against higher-ranked opponents, marking a crucial stage in their world championship campaign.