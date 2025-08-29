ISL 2025-26 season to begin in December, fresh tender process on cards

The Indian Super League (ISL) is finally set to return in December 2025, bringing an end to weeks of uncertainty over the tournament’s future. The decision follows a joint proposal submitted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to the Supreme Court on August 28.

The upcoming season had been thrown into doubt after FSDL, the Reliance-backed promoter of the ISL, announced on July 11 that it was putting the league on hold due to the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) expiring in December 2025. The apex court had also directed both parties not to engage in any contract extension talks until AIFF’s new constitution was settled.

Responding to a Supreme Court directive issued on August 22, AIFF and FSDL met in Bengaluru on August 25 and agreed on a roadmap. Central to it is an open, transparent tender—managed by an independent professional firm—to appoint a new commercial partner for the ISL by October 15, with the Asian Football Confederation’s approval. In a significant move, FSDL has decided to give up its right of first negotiation and right to match, leaving the door open for new entrants to run India’s premier football league.

To ensure continuity and player readiness, the plan also includes hosting the Super Cup or a similar AIFF-controlled domestic competition before the ISL begins.

If approved, the proposal means football fans can look forward to the ISL 2025-26 season kicking off in December under a potentially new commercial structure.