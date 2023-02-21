Sania Mirza, who is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players ever to come out of India, played her final match as a professional tennis player at the WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships on February 21. In a first-round defeat, Sania and American partner Madison Keys lost to the formidable Russian pair of Vernokia Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets, closing out her storied career in tennis.

The 36-year-old Sania, who turned professional in 2003, leaves competitive tennis with six Grand Slam titles, including three women's doubles with Swiss legend Martina Hingis, and two mixed doubles with fellow Indian player Mahesh Bhupathi. She also won the US Open trophy with Bruno Soares.

Despite a promising start in the opening set, Sania and Keys were broken in the very first game of the second set, which led to a lopsided match that they ultimately lost. Nevertheless, Sania's contributions to Indian tennis, and the sport at large, cannot be denied. Her legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations of Indian athletes to strive for greatness on the global stage.