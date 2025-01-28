Indian U20 women's team is all set to play friendly matches against Jordan, Hong Kong and Russia during the FIFA International Match Window in Antalya, Türkiye, in February.

Led by head coach Joakim Alexandersson, the Young Tigresses, who are currently camping in Bengaluru, will face Jordan on February 19 followed by Hong Kong on February 22 with the final friendly scheduled for February 25 against Russia.

India U20 women are preparing for a long year ahead, the SAFF U20 Women's Championship, slated in July and the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, scheduled in August 2025.

In another development, Indian opener Trisha Gongadi entered the record books as she scored the first-ever century in women's U-19 T20 World Cup history, powering India to 150-run victory over Scotland in Mumbai on January 28.

Trisha displayed her array of strokes and slammed 110 not out off 59 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and four maximums after being sent into bat.