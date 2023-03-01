Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the ''Sportstar of the Year'' award in the female category at Sportstar Aces 2023.

Speaking over the achievement, Chanu said she is happy and she will dedicate this award to her family, coach, and federation.

''I am happy to be honoured with the Sportstar of the Year Award (Female) at the #SportstarAces 2023. I would like to dedicate this award to my family, my coach, federation, SAI and all the well-wishers who have been supporting me. Thank you all💝🥰,'' she tweeted.

I am happy to be honoured with the Sportstar of the Year Award (Female) at the #SportstarAces 2023. I would like to dedicate this award to my family, my coach, federation, SAI and all the well-wishers who have been supporting me. Thank you all💝🥰@sportstarweb @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/FXu7ha0ymv — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) March 1, 2023

Manipur Chief Minister N Brien Singh also was quick enough and probably the first one who congratulated her.

In September last year, Indian ace athlete Chanu had clinched a gold medal at the 36th National Games 2022 in Gujarat on September 30.

Mirabai Chanu defeated Sanjita Chanu in the Women’s 49kg weightlifting event’s final to secure the top podium finish.

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