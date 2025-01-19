In a spectacular display of speed, strategy, and skill, the Indian women's kho kho team made history by clinching the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 title at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on a thrilling Sunday night. The Women in Blue dominated their rivals Nepal, securing a resounding 78-40 victory in the final to become the first-ever world champions in this indigenous sport.

India's impressive performance started with a commanding attack in Turn 1, where the Indian team quickly asserted their dominance. In the opening phase, India accumulated 14 points, while Nepal was eliminated 7 times by simple touches. Skipper Priyanka Ingle was in fine form, contributing multiple touch points and leading her team to a total of 34 points, leaving Nepal with no chance to execute a Dream Run.

Despite some resistance in Turn 2, where Nepal managed to score 24 points, India maintained a comfortable lead with an 11-point advantage at halftime. The Indian squad, led by standout performer Chaithra B, took control once again in Turn 3, shutting down Nepal’s defense and keeping them on the back foot.

Chaithra B's exceptional performance in Turn 4 sealed the victory for India, orchestrating a Dream Run that lasted a solid 5 minutes and 14 seconds, taking the score to 78 points. This final burst closed out the game, ensuring India's historic win as the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup champions.

India's journey to the title was marked by dominant victories over South Korea, IR Iran, and Malaysia in the group stages, followed by wins against Bangladesh in the quarter-finals and South Africa in the semi-finals. This historic triumph not only crowns India as the inaugural world champions but also elevates kho kho onto the global sporting stage.

Match awards:

- Best Attacker of the Match: Anshu Kumari (India)

- Best Defender of the Match: Manmati Dhami (Nepal)

- Best Player of the Match: Chaithra B (India)