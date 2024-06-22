India's Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi Swami clinched gold in the compound team event at the Antalya Archery World Cup 2024 in Turkiye. The triumphant trio defeated Estonia with a score of 232–229 in the final match held this afternoon.

This victory marks a significant achievement for the Indian women's compound archery team, completing a clean sweep of all three World Cup Stage Gold medals this season. The team, ranked world No. 1, had previously secured gold at the World Cup 2024 Stage 1 in Shanghai by defeating Italy. In Stage 2, they continued their winning streak by overcoming the Republic of Korea in Yecheon in the final.