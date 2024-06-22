Indian women's archery team clinches gold at Antalya World Cup 2024
The Indian women's archery team, consisting of Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi Swami, won gold in the compound team event at the Antalya World Cup 2024. They defeated Estonia with a score of 232–229 in the final, marking their third consecutive World Cup Stage Gold medal this season.
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India Wins Gold in Archery
India's Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi Swami clinched gold in the compound team event at the Antalya Archery World Cup 2024 in Turkiye. The triumphant trio defeated Estonia with a score of 232–229 in the final match held this afternoon.
This victory marks a significant achievement for the Indian women's compound archery team, completing a clean sweep of all three World Cup Stage Gold medals this season. The team, ranked world No. 1, had previously secured gold at the World Cup 2024 Stage 1 in Shanghai by defeating Italy. In Stage 2, they continued their winning streak by overcoming the Republic of Korea in Yecheon in the final.
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