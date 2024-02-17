The Indian women's badminton team secured a spot in the final of the Badminton Asia Championships, marking their first-ever entry into the championship's final. The team displayed grit and determination in a thrilling semifinal, defeating Japan 3-2.

The star player PV Sindhu took on Japan's Aya Ohori in the opening match. Despite a valiant effort, Sindhu lost in two straight sets of 21-17, 22-20, giving Japan the initial lead of 1-0.

The duo of Treesa-Gayathri stepped up, facing the Japanese pair Matsuyama-Shida. In a closely contested battle that extended to three sets, the Indian pair emerged victorious with a nail-biting finish of 21-17, 16-21, 22-20, leveling the score at 1-1.

Maintaining the momentum, Ashmita Chaliha delivered a stunning performance against former world champion Nozomi Okuhara, securing a convincing win of 21-17, 21-14. This propelled India to a 2-1 lead in the semifinal.

Japan, determined to make a comeback, fought hard as Miyaura-Sakuramoto faced India's Sindhu-Ponappa team. The Japanese pair managed to win in two sets of 21-14, 21-11, equalizing the score at 2-2 and setting the stage for a decisive final game.

Taking to X, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma twitted,"An incredible achievement for the Indian Women's Badminton Team! Congratulations to Ashmita Chaliha and Anmol Kharb for their outstanding victories against top-ranked opponents. You have created history by reaching the finals of the #BadmintonAsiaTeamChampionships for the first time. A proud moment, indeed!"

In the crucial last match, Anmol Kharb took charge and secured the victory for India by defeating Japan's Nidaira Natsuki in two straight games of 21-14, 21-18. With this triumph, India clinched the semifinal 3-2, earning a historic entry into the Badminton Asia Championships final.

The Indian team will now face Thailand in the much-anticipated final, ensuring at least a silver medal finish in the prestigious tournament. The players' stellar performances and determination have brought pride and joy to the nation, marking a significant milestone in Indian badminton history.