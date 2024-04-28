The Indian women's badminton team has clinched a spot in the quarterfinals of the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 after a commanding 4-1 victory over Singapore in their Group A clash in Chengdu, China, on Sunday, April 28. This impressive win follows their earlier triumph against Canada with the same scoreline, setting a strong tone for their campaign.

In their match against Singapore, the young Indian squad faced an initial setback as Ashmita Chaliha lost the first singles match to Yeo Jia Min. However, the team quickly bounced back with national champions Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra securing a crucial win in the doubles rubber against Xiao En Heng and Yu Jia Jin, leveling the scores.

Isharani Baruah further bolstered India's position by defeating Insyirah Khan in straight sets, giving the Asian Champions the lead. Former junior national champions Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker then sealed the victory for India with a dominant performance in the second doubles rubber against Yi Ting Elsa Lai and Michelle Zan.

Anmol Kharab maintained her unbeaten record in the third singles, securing another win for India against Lee Xin Yi Megan, solidifying their position in the tournament.

With this win, India has set up a crucial encounter against formidable China in their final group clash on Tuesday, aiming to maintain their winning streak and secure a favorable position in the knockout stages.

In their previous match against Canada, India displayed resilience and determination, securing a winning start to their Uber Cup campaign. Ashmita Chaliha's stunning upset victory against Michelle Li, ranked 28 places above her, set the stage for India's success. The doubles combination of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra extended India's lead with a dominant win, followed by Isharani Baruah's decisive victory over Wen Yu Zhang.

Although Canada managed to score their first point in the second doubles rubber, India's star player Anmol Kharab sealed the tie with another impressive win in the third singles, highlighting India's strength and depth in the competition.