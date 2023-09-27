The Indian women's hockey team made a stunning debut in the Asian Games 2023 as they triumphed over Singapore with an extraordinary 13-0 win in Hangzhou on September 27.

The goal scorers for India in this remarkable victory included Udita (6'), Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (8’), Deepika (11’), Navneet (14’, 14’), Deep Grace Ekka (17’), Neha (19’), Sangita Kumari (23’, 47’, 53’), Salima Tete (35’), Vandana Katariya (56’), and Monika (52’).

This impressive performance catapulted the Indian women's hockey team to the top of Pool A. In this tournament, the top two teams from each pool will secure a place in the semi-finals.

India, ranked seventh in the world, showcased their dominance against Singapore, who are currently ranked 34th. Just five minutes into the game, India earned a penalty corner, and Udita seized the opportunity by expertly drag-flashing it past the Singaporean goalkeeper, giving her team the initial lead.

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam extended the lead, and before Singapore could regroup, Deepika netted two more goals in rapid succession. Navneet Kaur added a quick brace of her own in the closing moments of the first quarter, stretching India's lead to 5-0.

In the second quarter, Deep Grace Ekka and Neha continued the onslaught with two more goals. Sangita added India's eighth goal, firmly securing an 8-0 lead midway through the game.

The relentless scoring continued as Salima Tete, Sangita Kumari, Vandana Katariya, and Monika contributed five more goals during the remaining two quarters, sealing India's convincing victory. In a splendid conclusion to the match, Sangita Kumari completed her hat-trick.

Notably, the Indian women's hockey team is set to face Malaysia in their next match in the Asian Games on September 29.