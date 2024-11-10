The Indian women's hockey team will eye a win against Malaysia on November 11, aiming a fresh start in the Olympic cycle by defending its Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) title on home soil.

It must be mentioned that in the seven editions of the tournament held so far, India won the title twice in 2016 (Singapore) and 2023 (Ranchi).

Besides failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics, the Indian squad also lost 13 matches and won just two (with one draw) out of 16 in the women's FIH Pro League this year.

India's mixed team consists of youth and experienced players for the tournament under the leadership of Salima Tete. Striker Navneet Kaur will serve as Salima's deputy as India enter the competition with high expectations.

The team will see a faceoff from five other nations, including reigning Olympic silver-medallists China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.

The Indian defence features Udita, Jyoti, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke. In the mid-field, captain Tete will be supported by Neha, Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, and Lalremsiami.

The forward line-up has the likes of Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Preeti Dubey and Beauty Dungdung leading the charge, while goalkeeping duties will be shared between former captain Savita and rising talent Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Salima's team, under new coach Harendra Singh, will aim to bury the ghosts of the past and start a new journey with LA 2028 in focus. Salima had captained the Indian team in the European leg of the Pro League earlier this year, where it fared poorly.

In other matches on November 11, Japan will play South Korea in the tournament opener, followed by the game between China and Thailand.