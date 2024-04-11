Indian wrestlers showcased their prowess at the Senior Asian Championships held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Udit, representing India in the men's free-style 57kg category, fought fiercely but settled for silver after a hard-fought battle against Kento Yumiya of Japan. The final match saw Udit and Yumiya engage in a gripping showdown with the Japanese wrestler emerging victorious with a narrow margin of 4-5.

Despite the setback, Udit's performance was commendable, demonstrating his talent and dedication on the wrestling mat. His silver medal adds to India's growing tally of achievements in the sport, further solidifying the nation's presence on the international wrestling stage.

In another remarkable feat for Indian wrestling, Abhimanyou secured a bronze medal in the men's 70kg free-style category. Facing off against Begijon Kuldashev of Uzbekistan, Abhimanyou displayed remarkable skill and strategic prowess, ultimately prevailing with a scoreline of 6-5.