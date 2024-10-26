New Zealand achieved a historic victory in the Pune Test against India, marking India’s first home series defeat in 11 years, since 2012.

The triumph marked New Zealand's first series win on Indian soil, with Santner picking up a total of 13 wickets in the match.

Meanwhile, Indian batters, apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal, crumbled after the lunch session on Day 3 of the second Test as they faltered in the run chase of 359 runs.

New Zealand began with 198 for 5 and a lead of 301 runs with Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips piling on some valuable runs before Ravindra Jadeja provided the much-needed breakthrough. Jadeja setup Blundell well before an arm ball cleaned up the Blackcaps wicketkeeper.

The Indian innings marked a sensational start with Jaiswal hitting Southee for a towering six. However, Rohit Sharma's poor run continued as he was dismissed by Santner. Jaiswal meanwhile, got the perfect partner in Shubman Gill and the duo ensured India got to a strong position at lunch with the score at 81 for 1 in just 12 overs.

Post lunch, India lost the plot as Gill was the first to go as Santner delivered an absolute peach to get the star batter out, while Jaiswal got to his fifty in just 41 balls.

Kohli and Rishabh Pant saw the wicketkeeper-batter get run-out for a duck. The onus was then on Kohli and he would suffer failure again to Santner, who trapped him infront of the stumps for 17.

Santner then took his second 5-wicket haul of the game by cleaning up Sarfaraz Khan as India was only denying the inevitable by that point.

Jadeja and Ashwin in the end got India past the 200-run mark before Santner got Ashwin out as New Zealand would come closer and closer to the win.

Jadeja and Bumrah reduced the deficit but Ajaz would get the wicket of the all-rounder as India was bundled out for 245 runs as New Zealand won the match by 113.