India's karting prodigy Atiqa Mir has secured a spot with the 29-time WSK Champions Team Babyrace for the 2025 World Series Karting (WSK) Championship, following standout performances in a recent test session at the La Conca Circuit in Italy. Babyrace, one of the top teams in the sport, confirmed Atiqa’s full-season signing, marking a significant step in her racing career.

Team Manager Leonardo Lorandi expressed his excitement, praising Atiqa's impressive results in 2024, particularly her victory at Le Mans. "Atiqa’s natural talent stood out during the test, and we are thrilled to have her join our team for 2025. Together, we’ll aim to bring out her best," Lorandi said.

At just 10 years old, Atiqa is breaking new ground as the first Indian female to compete in WSK and the only female driver in the Mini class on a grid of over 60 karts. She will race in all three WSK Championships this year: the WSK Super Master Series, WSK Euro Series, and WSK Final Cup.

“I’m super thrilled to take on the challenge of competing in WSK with Babyrace,” Atiqa said. “This will be the highest level of karting I’ve ever raced in. The new tracks and winter conditions will be tough, but I’m ready. I’m grateful to Babyrace, my family, sponsors, and supporters for making this happen.”

Widely considered the "Formula 1" of karting, the WSK Championship is a prestigious platform that develops young driving talent, attracting top kart and engine manufacturers from around the world. Many F1 stars, including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Sebastian Vettel, began their careers in WSK.

India’s first F1 driver, Narain Karthikeyan, has hailed Atiqa as one of the brightest stars in Indian motorsport. "Her performances in the Middle East and Europe have been exceptional," Karthikeyan said. "She’s ranked as the top female karting driver in her age group worldwide and is set to compete at the highest level in WSK."

Atiqa's father, Asif Nazir, who is also a notable figure in Indian motorsport, recognized the challenges ahead. "Competing against the best in the world will be tough," he said. "It’s going to be a learning year for her, but through hard work and determination, she has the potential to excel."

As she steps into the 2025 season, Atiqa’s journey in the WSK Championship will be a defining chapter in her motorsport career.