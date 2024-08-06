In a historic feat at the Paris Olympics, Avinash Sable became the first Indian man to qualify for the 3000m steeplechase final. Sable secured his place by finishing fifth in his heat, clocking in at 8:15.43 minutes. Despite his timing being below his personal best of 8:09.91 minutes, achieved at the Paris Diamond League last month, Sable's performance was sufficient to advance under the competition rules, which allow the top five athletes from each heat to progress to the final.

Sable's heat was notably competitive, with Morocco's Mohamed Tindouft winning in 8:10.62 minutes, followed by Ethiopia's Samuel Firewu at 8:11.61 minutes, Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot at 8:12.02 minutes, and Japan's Ryuji Miura at 8:12.41 minutes. Sable's time placed him fifth among all 15 finalists, underscoring the intensity of the second heat.

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Throughout the race, Sable led the pack in the first two laps before strategically easing his pace, focusing on maintaining a qualifying position. His technical approach ensured he remained within the leading group, demonstrating his experience and tactical acumen.

Meanwhile, Indian quartermiler Kiran Pahal did not manage to secure a spot in the women's 400m semi-finals. Pahal finished seventh in her heat, falling short of the automatic qualification mark. Despite her efforts, she was unable to advance in the highly competitive field.

Sable's achievement highlights his status as one of India's most prominent track and field athletes, second only to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in the current Olympic contingent. His qualification for the final is a significant milestone for Indian athletics, bringing hope and inspiration to aspiring athletes nationwide.