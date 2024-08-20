India's chess prodigy D Gukesh secured a draw against reigning World Chess Champion Ding Liren in the first round of the Sinquefield Cup in St Louis. This match, featuring their first clash since Gukesh's victory in the 2024 Candidates Tournament, provided a preview of their upcoming World Chess Championship showdown.

Gukesh, currently ranked sixth in the world, played with the black pieces. Despite a few tense moments, including a crucial point where he pushed a pawn to d4, Gukesh navigated through potential threats as Ding, ranked 15th, missed an opportunity to capitalize on the position. The game ended in a draw after both players exchanged several pieces.

Gukesh and Ding will face off again in the FIDE World Championship Match 2024, scheduled for November 20 to December 15 in Singapore. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) chose Singapore as the venue from competitive bids submitted by New Delhi, Chennai, and Singapore.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich expressed excitement about the championship being held in Singapore, noting its status as a major global hub and a growing chess centre.