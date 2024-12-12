Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh etched his name in history on Thursday by becoming the youngest world chess champion at just 18 years old. In a nail-biting finale, Gukesh defeated reigning champion Ding Liren of China in the 14th and final game of the World Chess Championship. Securing a decisive 7.5 points against Liren’s 6.5, Gukesh clinched victory in a classical time control game that had seemed destined for a draw for most of its duration.

As the champion, Gukesh will claim a significant share of the USD 2.5 million prize purse.

Visibly elated, the usually composed teenager celebrated his triumph with a broad grin and raised arms—a rare display of emotion from the stoic young player.

With this win, Gukesh surpasses the legendary Garry Kasparov, who had been the youngest world champion at 22 after his 1985 victory over Anatoly Karpov. Gukesh also becomes the second Indian to hold the prestigious title, following in the footsteps of five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, who last won the crown in 2013.

The 14-game series saw Gukesh and Liren alternate victories, with Gukesh claiming the 3rd, 11th, and final rounds, while Liren triumphed in the 1st and 12th games. The rest of the games ended in draws. Thursday’s win marked Gukesh as the 18th world chess champion in history.

Had the final game ended in a draw, the title would have been decided through rapid tie-breaks on Friday. However, Gukesh sealed his victory in 58 moves over four hours, ensuring his place among chess's all-time greats.

The young prodigy had entered the championship as the youngest challenger ever after his victory in the Candidates Tournament earlier this year. With his victory, Gukesh not only dethrones Ding Liren but also solidifies India's growing dominance in the chess world.



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