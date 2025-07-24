India's Divya Deshmukh stuns China's Tan Zhongyi at FIDE Women's World Cup, enters finals

19-year-old International Master Divya Deshmukh, India’s No. 4 woman chess player, has scripted history by qualifying for the FIDE Women’s World Cup Finals and booking her spot at the prestigious Women’s Candidates Chess Tournament 2026.

In a sensational performance at Batumi, Georgia, Divya defeated former Women’s World Champion Tan Zhongyi of China in the semifinals. After drawing the first game, she won a wild second game to clinch the match 1.5-0.5. With this victory, Divya became the first teenager in 34 years to secure a berth in the Women’s Candidates tournament – the pathway to challenge the reigning Women’s World Champion Ju Wenjun.

The Nagpur-based International Master also achieved her first-ever Grandmaster norm with this result. She now needs two more norms to officially become a Grandmaster. However, if she goes on to win the Women’s World Cup final, she will directly be awarded the GM title, making her India’s newest Grandmaster at just 19.

Divya will now face either India No. 1 Koneru Humpy or top-seeded Chinese Grandmaster Lei Tingjie in the final starting Saturday. The other semifinal saw Humpy and Lei Tingjie play out a gripping 75-move draw with both maintaining an impressive 93% accuracy rate, setting up a thrilling clash to decide Divya’s opponent.

Speaking after her historic win, Divya said, “My thoughts are not clear as of now. I need some sleep and some food.” Reflecting on her performance, she added, “I could have played and had a much smoother win. I messed up in the middle game.”

Currently ranked No. 4 among Indian women, Divya’s fearless approach and composed gameplay have impressed fans and experts alike. Her qualification not only guarantees her place in the Candidates but also assures India of a strong representation at the highest stage in women’s chess in the coming years.

This achievement marks yet another milestone for Indian chess, inspiring countless young players to believe in their dreams and work towards making India a global powerhouse in the sport.