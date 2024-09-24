Indian chess grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa hailed India's unprecedented double gold medal win at the recently concluded Chess Olympiad, calling it a "historic achievement" that will help propel the popularity of the game across the country.

For the first time in the history of the Chess Olympiad, both India's men's and women's teams secured gold medals, joining an exclusive group of nations to have achieved such a feat in the same edition. The victory marked a significant moment for Indian chess, cementing its position on the global stage.

Upon their return to Chennai, Praggnanandhaa, along with his sister and fellow chess player Vaishali Rameshbabu and men's team captain Srinath Narayanan, received a hero’s welcome at the airport, celebrating their groundbreaking win.

Reflecting on the victory, Praggnanandhaa told ANI, "Both the men's and women's teams won gold medals. It is a very historic achievement, as only a few teams have won both golds simultaneously, and it is India's first time. This is a very proud moment for all of us, and I believe this success will bring chess to a wider audience."

The young grandmaster also reminisced about the previous Chess Olympiad hosted in Chennai, where India came close to winning gold but ultimately settled for bronze in both categories. The latest triumph now marks a redemption for the Indian teams, symbolizing their growing prowess in the global chess community.

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