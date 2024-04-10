In the opening round of the Badminton Asia Championships held at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium in Ningbo, China, India's Lakshya Sen faced a tough challenge against top seed Shi Yu Qi of China and ultimately suffered defeat.

The match, which took place on April 9, 2024, saw Lakshya Sen battling against the formidable opponent but unable to secure victory. Shi Yu Qi's skill and experience proved to be a significant hurdle for the Indian shuttler.

The 2024 Badminton Asia Championships, also known as the Bank of Ningbo Badminton Asia Championships 2024, boasts a total prize pool of US$450,000. This prestigious tournament, in its 41st edition, is organized by the Chinese Badminton Association under the sanction of the Badminton Asia.

Despite Lakshya Sen's early exit from the men's singles event, the championship continues with fierce competition among top badminton players from across Asia.