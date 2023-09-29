Indian men's badminton team on September 29 scripted history by securing a medal at the Asian Games after 37 years as they beat Nepal 3-0 in the quarterfinals in Hangzhou, China on September 29.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is also the incumbent president of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) took to microblogging site X to congratulate the team and said that it was indeed brilliant and terrific performance.

He posted, " This is brilliant! After 37 years, our men's team will secure a medal in badminton for Bharat at the Asian Games. Many congratulations for storming into the semi finals after your terrific performance of 3-0 in the match against Nepal."