India’s Mona Agarwal won gold in the women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Monday, setting a new Games record and leading a one-two finish for India, with defending champion Avani Lekhara securing silver.

The 38-year-old shooter from Rajasthan’s Sikar scored 250.0 points in the final to claim the biggest medal of her career. Avani, a two-time Paralympic gold medallist, finished close behind with 249.6 points to take silver.

Mona and Avani had also finished first and second in the qualification round, underlining India’s dominance in the event. Mona topped the standings with 629.1 points across six series, setting a new Asian Para Games qualification record and surpassing the previous mark held by China’s Zhang Cuiping.

Mona narrowly missed the world record of 629.4 points, jointly held by Avani and Slovakia’s Veronika Vadovicova. Avani qualified for the final in second place with 626.4 points.

The gold medal adds to Mona’s achievements in para shooting. She won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, and her latest performance marks another major milestone in her career.

For Avani, the silver medal follows her gold-medal-winning performance in the same event at the previous edition of the Asian Para Games.

India also secured two places in the men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 final. Rakesh Nidagundi qualified seventh with 619.3 points, while Swaroop Unhalkar secured the eighth and final qualifying spot with 617.4 points. Anandha Krishnan missed the cut after finishing 13th with 605.2 points.

Mona’s record-breaking gold and Avani’s silver have given India a strong result in the para shooting competition at the 2026 Asian Para Games.