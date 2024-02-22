India's cricket fraternity was abuzz with speculation as premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's absence from the lineup for the fourth Test against England in Ranchi was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Despite his eagerness to take the field, Bumrah will be resting, raising eyebrows among fans and pundits alike.

Bumrah, who has been a standout performer for India in recent times and currently holds the top rank among Test bowlers, played in all three Tests of the ongoing series against England. However, the decision-makers opted to prioritize the pacer's long-term fitness and workload management over his immediate availability.

"The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and amount of cricket he has played in recent times," stated the BCCI in a release, addressing the rationale behind Bumrah's rest.

India's batting coach, Vikram Rathour, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of managing Bumrah's workload amidst a packed cricketing calendar. Rathour affirmed, "We love to see Bumrah play every match. But it is not advisable. The kind of workload, schedule we have, everybody felt it's better to give him a break."

While Bumrah expressed his readiness to feature in all five Tests of the series against England, the decision-makers opted for a cautious approach, considering the grueling schedule ahead. Mohammed Siraj, another pace asset for India, was also rested earlier in the series, highlighting the team's commitment to strategic player management.

The 30-year-old Bumrah has been in action since the 2023 World Cup final in November, featuring in Tests against South Africa and England. With his return scheduled for the final Test in Dharamsala, Bumrah's participation in the T20 World Cup in June remains a certainty, making his fitness a priority for the team management.

India, currently leading the series 2-1 after victories in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot, will be aiming to secure a series win over Ben Stokes' men when the fourth Test commences on February 23 in Ranchi.