In a significant development, Pramod Bhagat, India’s celebrated gold medallist from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, has been handed an 18-month suspension by the Badminton World Federation (BWF). This suspension, imposed due to a breach of the anti-doping regulations, has effectively ruled Bhagat out of participating in the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The BWF revealed in an official statement that Bhagat, a prominent SL3 category athlete, was found in violation of the anti-doping regulations after committing three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Anti-Doping Division delivered its judgment on March 1, 2024, confirming the violation. Although Bhagat appealed the decision to the CAS Appeals Division, his appeal was dismissed on July 29, 2024, thereby upholding the initial ruling.

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Pramod Bhagat's suspension marks a significant setback for Indian para-sports, as the 35-year-old athlete had been one of the country's leading para-shuttlers. Bhagat’s exceptional performance at the Tokyo Paralympics, where he secured gold in the men’s singles SL3 category by overcoming Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in a thrilling match, was a highlight of the games. His victory, which spanned nearly an hour and 40 minutes, was marked by a remarkable comeback, with Bhagat winning 14-21, 21-15, 21-15 in the final.

In addition to his Tokyo triumph, Bhagat boasts an illustrious career with multiple world titles, including singles championships in 2015, 2019, and 2022, as well as a men’s doubles gold from the 2013 global championships. However, due to this suspension, Bhagat will be unable to defend his titles at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, leaving a significant void in the competition.