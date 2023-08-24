In a thrilling encounter that extended over three days and encompassed four intense games across two formats, India's emerging chess sensation Praggnanandhaa secured the position of second runners-up in a face-off against the reigning chess champion Magnus Carlsen at the World Cup on August 24.

The intense clash concluded with a victory for Carlsen, marking his first-ever triumph at the FIDE World Cup. Carlsen's path to victory was solidified during the second game of the tiebreaker, following draws in each of the previous matches on August 22 and August 23.

While facing ultimate defeat, the FIDE World Cup proved to be a remarkable journey for the 18-year-old prodigy hailing from Chennai. Throughout the tournament, Praggnanandhaa achieved the distinction of becoming the youngest-ever finalist, an exceptional achievement given his tender age of 18.

Furthermore, he also claims the honor of being the lowest-ranked player to reach the final stage of the World Cup, highlighting his extraordinary performance on the grand stage of international chess.